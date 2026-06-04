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200K opt to pay $100K for faster H1B visa

Key members of the Trump administration, including vice president JD Vance, have alleged widespread fraud and abuse in the H-1B visa system.

Updated on: Jun 04, 2026 07:18 am IST
By Shashank Mattoo
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At least 200,000 people have opted to pay the $100,000 H-1B visa application fee to ensurre faster processing of their applications, US Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin said on Tuesday. Speaking at a Senate hearing related to his department, Mullin stated that paying the additional fee allowed applicants to have their applications processed in roughly 15 days.

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“We had 286,000 applicants a year to date for the H-1B visas. Out of those, over 200,000 of them paid the $100,000 to be able to come in, because it allows us to process them in a little bit faster manner. In fact, when we do that, we’re able to process them in about 15 days, because we’re able to throw stuff out,” Mullin said in response to a question from Maine Senator Susan Collins.

Mullin added that the remaining roughly 80,000 applicants had to go through a process lasting approximately 7.5 months to gain an exemption to the visa application fee.

Mullin’s responses came after Senator Collins highlighted how the $100,000 H1B visa application fee made it harder for a hospital in rural Maine to hire a surgeon. Collins urged Mullin to consider exemptions to the visa fee where a rural community could demonstrate that no other medical professionals were available.

Key members of the Trump administration, including vice president JD Vance, have alleged widespread fraud and abuse in the H-1B visa system. In April, Vance claimed credit for “massive reductions” in H-1B visas granted.

“When you guys graduate… I don’t want you competing with a low-wage foreigner for your first job. I want a company to pay you a fair wage for a fair day’s work… you really have to reform of the H-1B system,” Vance said at an event hosted with students by influential conservative organisation Turning Point USA.

 
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