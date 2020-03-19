2012 Delhi gang rape case: Convict Mukesh moves SC claiming he wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 13:08 IST

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case, has moved Supreme Court claiming he was not in Delhi when the crime took place on December 16, 2012.

This comes after the Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed Singh’s plea that challenged a trial court order which rejected his claim that he was not in the national capital when the crime was committed.

The high court on Wednesday said there were no grounds to interfere in the detailed and reasoned order of the trial court.

On Tuesday, the trial court had sent the matter to the Bar Council of India for appropriate sensitization observing that the conduct of the counsel for the convict needs to be brought to notice.

On March 5, the trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 am of all four convicts in the case — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).

Earlier today, the apex court dismissed the curative petition filed by another convict Pawan Gupta against a January 20 judgment of the top court which had dismissed his claim of juvenility.

A six-judge bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, turned down Gupta’s plea as well as his request for oral hearing of the petition.

“The application for oral hearing is rejected. We have gone through the Curative Petition and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this Court in Rupa Ashok Hurra vs. Ashok Hurra & Another, reported in 2002 (4) SCC 388. Hence, the Curative Petition is dismissed,” the order said.