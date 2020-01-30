e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Mercy plea pending’: 4 Delhi gang rape convicts ask court to stop 1 Feb hanging

‘Mercy plea pending’: 4 Delhi gang rape convicts ask court to stop 1 Feb hanging

Forty hours before they were to be taken to the gallows, the four Delhi gang rape convicts on Thursday rushed to a Delhi court to ask the judge to stop execution of their 1 February death warrant.

india Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Press Trust of India
The four Delhi gang rape convicts on Thursday sought stay on their execution scheduled for February 1, 2020.
The four Delhi gang rape convicts on Thursday sought stay on their execution scheduled for February 1, 2020.
         

Forty hours before they were to be taken to the gallows, the four Delhi gang rape convicts on Thursday rushed to a Delhi court to ask the judge to stop execution of their 1 February death warrant. In an application filed in the court, their lawyer AP Singh told the judge that a mercy plea filed by 26-year-old Vinay Kumar Sharma to seek a presidential pardon was still pending, according to news agency PTI.

Vinay Kumar Sharma had filed the mercy plea on Wednesday evening.

Lawyer AP Singh cited provisions of the Delhi Prison Rules that make it clear that none of the four convicts in the same crime can be hanged before the last one has exhausted all legal options including the mercy petition.

Besides, Singh has also drawn the court’s attention to the 2014 verdict of the Supreme Court that ordered jail authorities to give death row convicts 14 days after rejection of their mercy plea before hanging them.

tags
top news
‘Mercy plea pending’: 4 Delhi gang rape convicts ask court to stop 1 Feb hanging
‘Mercy plea pending’: 4 Delhi gang rape convicts ask court to stop 1 Feb hanging
Amid high decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP in Delhi, Congress goes missing
Amid high decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP in Delhi, Congress goes missing
‘Vote for Aam Aadmi Party’, says O’Brien as TMC backs AAP in Delhi polls
‘Vote for Aam Aadmi Party’, says O’Brien as TMC backs AAP in Delhi polls
Hizbul man held with Davinder to be probed over Pulwama attack
Hizbul man held with Davinder to be probed over Pulwama attack
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
Why Bapu remains relevant | HT Editorial
Why Bapu remains relevant | HT Editorial
Foot massager to Android tablets, top features of India-bound Audi A8 L revealed
Foot massager to Android tablets, top features of India-bound Audi A8 L revealed
Huge uptick in India-Australia strategic relationship: Harinder Sidhu | WorldView
Huge uptick in India-Australia strategic relationship: Harinder Sidhu | WorldView
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news