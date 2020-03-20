2012 Delhi gang rape: Timeline of a crime that horrified India

india

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 06:29 IST

The hanging of four death row convicts in Tihar jail on Friday brought the curtains down on the Delhi gang rape and murder case of a 23-year-old paramedic in December 2012 that had shocked the country.

Following is the timeline of events spanning more than seven years before the convicts were executed.

Dec 16, 2012: Paramedical student gang-raped and brutally assaulted by six men in a private bus and thrown out of the moving vehicle along with her male friend. The victim is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Dec 17: Widespread protests erupt demanding stringent action against the accused.

Police identify the accused - bus driver Ram Singh, his brother Mukesh SIngh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta.

Dec 18: Ram Singh and three others arrested.

Dec 20: Victim’s friend testifies.

Dec 21: Juvenile nabbed from Anand Vihar bus terminal in Delhi. Victim’s friend identifies Mukesh as one of the culprits. Police conduct raids in Haryana and Bihar to nab the sixth accused, Akshay Thakur.

Dec 21-22: Thakur arrested in Aurangabad district of Bihar and brought to Delhi. Victim records statement before the SDM in hospital.

Dec 23: Protesters defy prohibitory orders, take to the streets and clash with police. Delhi Police Constable Subhash Tomar rushed to hospital with serious injuries.