e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Give him one chance, says mother of Delhi rape convict outside Delhi court

Give him one chance, says mother of Delhi rape convict outside Delhi court

Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay and Pawan were sentenced to death in September 2013 by a Delhi court.

india Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:08 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The mother of one of the Delhi ganrape convicts Vinay Sharma outside a Delhi court on Thursday.
The mother of one of the Delhi ganrape convicts Vinay Sharma outside a Delhi court on Thursday.(HT Photo)
         

The relatives of the four convicts, on death row in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, said on Thursday that they are innocent.

“Give him one chance,” said the mother of Mukesh Kumar, adding that she has no one except him. His brother Ram Singh, the prime accused in the case, committed suicide in Tihar Jail in 2013.

The sister of another accused Pawan Gupta also demanded that her brother should not be hanged. “He is innocent,” she told HT.

The mother of the third convict Vinay Sharma said that five people cannot be hanged for the death of one person.

The family members were protesting outside the Delhi court which is hearing the petition of the 23-year-old victim’s parents seeking death warrants against the four convicts. The Delhi High Court had on February 5 given a week’s time to them to exhaust all legal options; that period ended on February 12 and the parents moved the trial court after nod from the Supreme Court.

The physiotherapy intern was gang-raped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

Six people - the four convicts, Ram Singh and a juvenile - were named as accused.

The trial of the five adult men began in a special fast-track court in March 2013.

Ram Singh, the prime accused, committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar jail days after the trial began. The juvenile, who was said to be the most brutal of the attackers, was put in a correctional home for three years.

He was released in 2015 and sent to an undisclosed location amid concerns over a threat to his life. He, when released, was 20 years old.

Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay and Pawan were sentenced to death in September 2013 by the trial court.

tags
top news
‘Legal aid can’t be illusionary’: Judge defers death warrant for 4 rape convicts
‘Legal aid can’t be illusionary’: Judge defers death warrant for 4 rape convicts
‘Measures taken to contain spread’: Harsh Vardhan on coronavirus outbreak
‘Measures taken to contain spread’: Harsh Vardhan on coronavirus outbreak
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news