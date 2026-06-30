21 Oppn parties, including DMK, AAP, write to CJI on Election Commission’s SIR process

Twenty-three Opposition parties including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have signed a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant over the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Review (SIR) and other related issues.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant speaks during 12th International Yoga Day event. (ANI photo)

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) convenor Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut are among the leaders who signed the letter.

Why it matters

While the content of the letter is yet to be made public, the signatures of DMK and AAP assume significance as both parties had distanced themselves from the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

“21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026 where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues. Accordingly a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India today,” tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Opposition parties are firmly anchored in SURE—Solidarity, Unity and Resistance, “ he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Opposition parties are firmly anchored in SURE—Solidarity, Unity and Resistance, “ he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another senior Opposition leader and Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien wrote, “Good going from INDIA. And yes, @AamAadmiParty @arivalayam DMK also signed the joint letter to CJI.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another senior Opposition leader and Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien wrote, “Good going from INDIA. And yes, @AamAadmiParty @arivalayam DMK also signed the joint letter to CJI.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AAP quit the mega Opposition group in 2025 after agreeing to contest only during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The DMK left the alliance last month after the Congress decided to support the Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP quit the mega Opposition group in 2025 after agreeing to contest only during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The DMK left the alliance last month after the Congress decided to support the Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. {{/usCountry}}

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In the latest INDIA bloc meeting at Delhi’s Constitution Club in June, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the Opposition parties will send a letter to the CJI “regarding serious questions raised about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), manipulation of the electoral rolls, and the fairness of elections.”

While DMK and AAP’s signatures on the letter to CJI signal that the two parties come on board on key issues that affect all parties, a senior Opposition leader ruled out any deeper participation in the short term.

“AAP and the Congress will lock horns in the Punjab elections early next year. DMK is looking beyond the Congress in Tamil Nadu. We don’t expect support of these two parties on day to day issues, “ said a senior non-Congress opposition leader.

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