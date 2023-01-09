Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
211gm of gold, mixed with chocolate powder, seized at Tamil Nadu airport

Published on Jan 09, 2023 08:37 AM IST

A passenger, who arrived from Dubai in an Air India's flight, was intercepted by customs officials during checking, officials said on Sunday.

Gold worth 21 lakh, mixed with chocolate powder, seized at Tamil Nadu airport.(ANI)
ANI |

Customs department officials seized gold worth 21.55 lakh including 211 grams of gold in powder form mixed with chocolate powder at Tiruchirappalli International Airport.

Officials found gold powder mixed with chocolate powder and ingeniously concealed in three chocolate powder containers. On extraction, 211 grams of gold of 24-karat purity was recovered, they said.

The gold chains weighing 175 grams were also found in the check-in baggage of the passenger, they said.

The total value of the recovered gold is estimated to be 21.55 lakhs.

"The passenger arrived at the airport via Air India flight IX612, on Saturday and was apprehended during checking," officials said while adding that they were further looking into the matter.

