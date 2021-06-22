22 cases of Delta Plus Covid-19 variant found in India: Govt

India has recorded 22 cases of the Delta plus variant of the coronavirus, the central government informed on Tuesday. Delta plus, formed by mutation in the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, is currently a "variant of interest", and hasn’t been classified as a "variant of concern" by the Union health ministry yet, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said during a press briefing.

In India, 16 of the 22 cases of Delta plus variant have been found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon in Maharashtra and some in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, Bhushan also said. He added that the Delta plus variant has been found in the US, the UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia besides India.

Speaking on the overall situation, the government said that it is improving but stressed people must continue to follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour. It said there has been an almost 90 per cent decline in India's daily Covid-19 cases as compared to the highest peak reported on May 7.

The country registered less than 50,000 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 91 days, taking the total tally of cases to 29,977,861, while active cases fell below 700,000 after 79 days, the Union health ministry's data on Tuesday showed. A total of 42,640 Covid-19 cases were reported in a day and the death toll climbed to 3,89,302 with 1167 daily fatalities, the lowest in 68 days.

NITI Aayog VK Paul, who was also part of the conference, said that India achieved a "historic milestone" of administering more than 8.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in a single day on June 21. Out of this nearly 64 per cent of the jabs were given in rural areas, Paul highlighted.

Of the total doses, 36.32 per cent were administered in urban areas and 63.68 per cent in rural areas, he informed. Madhya Pradesh administered the maximum number of doses on June 21, followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Assam, Paul also said.