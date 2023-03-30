22 injured as clashes mar Ram Navami processions in several states

Some incidents of violence and clashes marred Ram Navami processions across the country on Thursday with at least 22 people injured and 54 people apprehended, police said.

Police try to control mob after incidents of stone pelting on a Ram Navami procession, in Vadodara on Thursday. (PTI)

Clashes were reported from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where a mob hurled stones and bottles filled with petrol at a temple. This sparked violence, and left 12 people, including 10 policemen, injured. Four people have been detained in the matter, police officials familiar with the matter said.

Two separate incidents of stone pelting were reported from Gujarat’s Vadodara and West Bengal’s Howrah. In Delhi, Ram Navami procession ratcheted up tension in Jahangirpuri, but police allowed the rally under heavy protection in Jahangirpuri.

Elsewhere, Ram Navami went on peacefully without any major conflict.

Police said in the early hours of Thursday in Sambhajinagar’s Kiradpur locality, two groups of five people each clashed near a Ram Temple.

“We dispatched a local police team. After some time, one group left the place and the police soon came to the site. After an hour, a mob gathered there, bringing stones and petrol-filled bottles along, which they threw at the police personnel,” said Aurangabad police commissioner Nikhil Gupta.

He added that street lights in the area were also damaged, leading to total darkness.

“The police used tear gas extensively along with some plastic bullets and live rounds in this case. Ten police personnel and two others were injured. 13 police vehicles were burnt,” he said, adding that additional police force was deployed.

The commissioner said a case was lodged around against 400-500 unnamed people.

“A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and others, as well as the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act,” said deputy commissioner Shilwant Nandedkar.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, described the incident as “very unfortunate”

“Everyone should maintain peace. If anyone is trying to give political colour to this incident, then it is unfortunate,” he said.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Majalis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of orchestrating violence, and alleged that it was aimed at disturbing the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) upcoming rally in the city. The MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, is scheduled to hold a rally in the city on Sunday.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ajit Pawar, said, “Is this an attempt to create hatred between two communities? The police should inquire and find the mastermind. The police should work without any political pressure.”

In West Bengal’s Howrah district, eight vehicles were torched during communal violence during Ram Navami procession.

Around ten people, including two policemen, were injured as the miscreants attacked each other with bricks and lathis. Several shops were also ransacked, officials familiar with the matter said.

“At least 30 people have been arrested till around 10 pm. Raids are going on,” an IPS officer from the Howrah city police told HT.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee assured strict action against the accused, and stepped up her attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“No one stopped you from bringing out a rally. But who gave you the permission to bring out rallies with words and bulldozers? As if the BJP-led centre has given them the permission to whatever they feel like. Why did the rally take an unauthorised route by changing the route, which was allotted? It was done to attack a community,” Banerjee said while staging a demonstration in Kolkata.

Hitting back, BJP’s Amit Malvya, in-charge of BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted: “In brazen disregard for Hindu sentiments, Mamata Banerjee held dharna on Ramanavami, then warned Hindus about avoiding Muslim areas because it was Ramzan, forgetting that Hindus too were fasting for Navratri. As Home Minister of WB she is directly responsible for Howrah violence.”

In Vadodara town, police said stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession in Fatehpura and Kumbharwada areas.

“The situation is under control. The incident took place when the procession reached near a mosque and people started gathering at the spot. This is not a communal riot. We dispersed the crowd and the procession went ahead on its route. All such processions in the city were already given police protection,” deputy commissioner of police, Yashpal Jaganiya, said earlier in the day.

While no one was injured in the two incidents, 20 people have been detained, said the police.

In Kumbharwada, stones were pelted on a procession. City police commissioner Shamsher Singh visited Kumbharwada and said those responsible for the incident will be arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. A chariot carrying an idol of Lord Ram was pulled away to a safe location.

“The first incident at Fatehpura took place when a procession was passing near a mosque and stones were pelted. The second incident of stone pelting at Kumbharwada took place after a rumour broke out about clashes in the area. We have detained 20 persons in both the incidents and further investigations are on. There are no reports of injury so far,” Singh said.

(With PTI Inputs)