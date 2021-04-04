22 security personnel killed in Sukma: Timeline of Naxal attacks in last 4 years in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh witnessed yet another deadly attack on security forces by the Maoists. Latest reports say that 22 security personnel have been killed in one of the deadliest attacks on the security forces in Chhattisgarh in recent years.

According to officials, the gunfight broke out in Terram jungles along the borders of Bijapur and Sukma districts.

Union home minister Amit Shah cut short his visit to poll-bound West Bengal and returned to Delhi. He paid tributes to the soldiers killed in the encounter and said their sacrifice won't go in vain.

Sukma is part of the Naxal belt in the country which has seen many such ambushes from the Maoists.

This is not the first attack that has taken place this year in Chhattisgarh district. On March 23, five District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were killed when Maoists blew up a bus carrying the security personnel with an IED in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

Here’s a timeline of the major Maoist attacks in the past years:

November 2020: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel succumbed to his injuries on November 29, 2020 while nine commandos were injured after Maoists triggered an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

March 2020: On March 21 last year, 17 security personnel, including 12 from DRG, were killed in a Maoist ambush in Minpa area of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

February 2018: On February 18, 2018, two Chhattisgarh police personnel were killed and six others injured in a gun-battle with CPI (Maoist) at Bhejji in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

April 2017: On April 24, 2017, as many as 26 CRPF were killed in the encounter that took place between the Burkapal-Chintagufa area in the middle of Maoist violence-hit south Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

March 2017: On March 12, 2017, at least 12 CRPF jawans were killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattsiagarh's Sukma. After killing the jawans, the Maoists stole 10 weapons from the dead troopers and detonated an IED explosive.