22 yr old Jammu woman murdered, husband and his brother arrested

A Jammu man was arrested along with his elder brother on Thursday for allegedly murdering his estranged wife a day earlier on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, a man Manzoor Abdullah reported at Chassan police station that his 22 year old sister Shamim Akhtar was found murdered with sharp edged weapons,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

The deceased was married to Mohammad Shabir some three years ago but Shabir sent her to her parents’ house after their relations turned sour.

“However, on Wednesday, when she was grazing cattle in the nearby field in her parental village, Shabir along with his elder brother Abdul Majeed attacked her with a sharp edged weapon and killed her on the spot,” said the officer quoted above. He added that both brothers then fled the crime scene and hid in Reasi and Rajouri districts respectively.

A police team trekked hills in heavy rains and arrested Abdul Majeed from upper reaches of Kunderdan forest area when he was trying to sneak into Kashmir valley via Kounsarnag mountain pass on Thursday, said the officer.

Similarly, another team got clues that Mohammad Shabir could be hiding in Rajouri district and raided all possible places including Bela Colony, from where he was arrested early morning while trying to hire a vehicle with the aim to flee to Kashmir via Mughal Road.