22-year-old man stabbed to death in Rajasthan's Jaipur

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death near his house in Paldi Meena area of Jaipur on Sunday over an old enmity, police said. Rajasthan man was stabbed to death near his house(PTI)

Vipin was stabbed in the chest by Anas and taken to the SMS hospital, where he succumbed, they said.

According to police, the two had a long-running feud. On Sunday night, Anas and his friends caught Vipin near his house. An argument ensued, and Anas stabbed him before fleeing, police said.

Police personnel have been deployed to the area to maintain the law and order situation, they said.