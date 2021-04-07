Home / India News / 22-year-old UP man self-immolates after woman refuses to meet him
22-year-old UP man self-immolates after woman refuses to meet him

The deceased, Akash, allegedly self-immolated after dousing himself with kerosene in Jokhanpur village of Baheri tehsil on Monday, they said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 05:33 PM IST
The dead man's body. Focus on hand(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 22-year-old married man died in a village here on Wednesday, two days after he allegedly set fire on himself outside the house of a woman he was in love with, police said.

He took the extreme step after the woman refused to meet him, the police said, adding that she was staying at a relative's place.

Akash was rushed to a hospital with severe burn injuries, and he died during treatment on Wednesday, the police added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said the incident appeared to be an outcome of a failed love affair. Further investigation is on.

