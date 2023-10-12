Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 230 Indians to return from Israel on first flight under Operation Ajay: Govt

230 Indians to return from Israel on first flight under Operation Ajay: Govt

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 12, 2023 05:29 PM IST

The Indian Air Force could also be roped in to bring Indian nationals back home, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Around 230 people will be the first Indian nationals to fly back from Israel under ‘Operation Ajay,’ the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, adding that the Indian Air Force (IAF) could also be roped in to bring Indians back home from the war-hit country.

Aftermath of a scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Ashkelon in southern Israel on Wednesday. (Reuters)

“A charter flight will reach Tel Aviv today later in the evening. It is expected to get 230 passengers onboard. We have all options, but the role of IAF can't be ruled out,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters in a weekly briefing.

The flight is likely to land in India on Friday morning, Bagchi added.

On Wednesday, the government announced ‘Operation Ajay’ to facilitate the return of Indian citizens who wish to come home from Israel, which is engaged in a conflict with Hamas, the Gaza-based terrorist group, since October 7, when Hamas terrorists crossed over to Israel, killing scores of citizens and taking hostages.

Bagchi, meanwhile, further stated that so far, the ministry is yet to hear about any Indian casualty arising out of the conflict.

He also urged 18,000 of his compatriots currently living in Israel to follow advisories issued by the Indian embassy, which functions out of Tel Aviv.

