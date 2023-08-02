Gujarat man gets death penalty for rape, murder of 20-month-old baby in February

AHMEDABAD: A special Surat court on Wednesday sentenced a 23-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a 20-month-old girl in February this year, a government lawyer said.

Ismail alias Ismail Yusuf Hajat was convicted by additional sessions judge Shankuntala Solanki for the crime on Monday.

“Additional sessions judge Shankuntala Solanki today sentenced Ismail for the abduction, rape and murder of a 20-month-old child. The court has awarded the death sentence by hanging to Ismail under sections 302 (murder) and 376AB (rape of girl younger than 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” said Nayan Sukhadwala, district government pleader.

Sukhadwala said the judge also sentenced Ismail to life imprisonment under sections 364 (kidnapping victim to murder her) and 366 (kidnapping victim to rape her) of the IPC and a ₹1,000 fine.

The court took note of the financial condition of the victim’s family and ordered that the convict pay ₹10 lakh to her family “The girl’s body had severe injuries…. She had bite marks on her abdominal area,” Sukhdawala added.

According to the prosecution, Ismail, who was acquainted with the girl’s father, took the girl with him on the pretext of buying her snacks on February 27.

The girl’s family got worried after Ismail did not return and started looking for her and alerted the police. Many hours later, the girl’s lifeless body was found near a lake behind an abandoned building in Kapletha village and Ismail was missing.

Police traced him to a village near Surat and arrested him on February 28 for her rape and murder.

