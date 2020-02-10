24-year-old Maharashtra teacher set ablaze by stalker dies

india

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 09:34 IST

The young college teacher, who was set afire by a youth in Maharashtra’s Wardha district last week, succumbed to her injuries after a week-long battle, said the doctors at Nagpur hospital where she was being treated for burn injuries.

“The patient was declared dead at 6.55 am today. The probable cause of death was septicemic shock. Her body has been handed over to police authorities for post-mortem,” said Dr Anup Marar, Director, Orange City Hospital & Research Centre, Nagpur, according to news agency ANI.

The 24-year-old unmarried woman teacher had suffered approximately 40 per cent burn injuries.

“Her health had been deteriorating and her blood pressure was also fluctuating. Her heart failed twice. The first time we could revive her, but not the second time,” a bulletin from the hospital said. She was very critical for the last two days and on ventilation.

“Her burn injuries were deep and due to infection, it also affected her organs. Her lungs were affected as all three layers of the skin were burned. She had suffered grade three level burns and inhalation injuries,” the bulletin further said.

The incident took place near Hinganghat when the woman was heading to her college at around 7.30 am on Monday morning (February 3). A man threw petrol on the woman and set her on fire. The victim was taken to the hospital by the locals present at the site. Later, she was taken to Nagpur for further treatment.

The accused, Vicky Nagrale (27), was arrested by the police from Takalghat near Nagpur on the day of the incident. “Nagrale approached her on his motorcycle, poured petrol on her, and set her on fire,” Hinganghat police inspector Satyaveer Bhandivar said.

He was charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

“Nagrale is a married man and has a seven-month-old son. He works at a firm in Balharshah. He used to stalk the woman. He had even tried to commit suicide last year, though no complaint was lodged at that time,” said Bhandivar.

Nagrale was woman’s friend, but she severed ties with him two years ago, Bhandivar further added.

Almost all political parties had observed a bandh at Hinganghat in protest against the incident on February 4. The bandh was total and business, schools, colleges and other establishments remained closed during the bandh. Many people of the city had joined the protest.