2,400kg ganja tucked in drums seized along Assam-Tripura border, 2 held

A huge amount of banned substances was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Assam-Tripura border late on Saturday night, leading to the arrest of two men.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 2,400 of ganja tucked in drums was recovered from a truck from a neighboruing state.

“In a huge recovery, last night by Churaibari Watch Post staff along the Assam-Tripura border detained a truck coming from a neighbouring state and seized 2,400 kg ganja tucked in drums. Two accused were apprehended,” Sarma tweeted.

This seizure comes days after police seized 9.47kg of heroin in Karimganj district. Police said on Tuesday, the consignment was coming from Mizoram and going to Tripura. One person, a resident of Karimganj’s Patharkandi area, was arrested.

In a similar case, four lakh Yaba tablets were seized in Cachar district on September 27. Seven Manipur residents were arrested near the Assam-Mizoram border while transporting the Yaba tablets.

Sarma had earlier said that although Assam was once used as a gateway for narcotics coming from other regions of the northeast and regions bordering another nation to travel to other parts of India, the situation has changed in recent years with the use of the contraband increasing in the state.

Though police had been acting against drug trafficking in the past, it intensified after the new government took office in May this year, he said.

In 2016, 10 kg of heroin was recovered, 5 kg in 2017, 7 kg in 2018, 23 kg in 2019 and 27 kg in 2020. “This shows that availability of drugs is increasing since police are able to seize only around 10% of the illicit commodity. After I took charge, Union home minister Amit Shah asked me to take action against drugs, human trafficking and cattle smuggling. We then decided to adopt a policy of zero-tolerance on these issues,” Sarma said.

