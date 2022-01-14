Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 240mn Covid-19 vaccine doses in rich nations to expire by March
india news

240mn Covid-19 vaccine doses in rich nations to expire by March

The report, released by science analytics company Airfinity, came on a day when Unicef officials told Reuters that 100 million doses were rejected last month by poorer countries because they were nearing their expiry date.
Vials of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease Covid-19 in a social center of La Gavotte Peyret popular neighbourhood, in Septeme-Les-Vallons, near Marseille.(AFP)
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByBinayak Dasgupta, New Delhi

Approximately 240 million Covid-19 vaccine doses are set to expire in G7 and European Union countries by March, independent analysts said on Thursday, shedding new light on surplus stocks with rich nations that could have been used in poorer countries where millions are yet to receive their first doses.

The report, released by science analytics company Airfinity, came on a day when Unicef officials told Reuters that 100 million doses were rejected last month by poorer countries because they were nearing their expiry date.

The Airfinity analysis now estimates another 241 million will expire in G7 and EU nations by March. “These numbers show that vaccinating the world is now largely a distribution problem and no longer a supply issue. Even after successful booster rollouts, there are surplus doses available that risk going to waste if not shared very soon. The emergence of Omicron and the likelihood of future variants shows there is no time to waste,” said co-founder and CEO of Airfinity, Rasmus Bech Hansen.

The Airfinity forecast takes into account doses administered, boosters for everyone over 12 years-old, vaccine hesitancy and donations in G7 nations and EU.

RELATED STORIES

“Countries need these vaccines to have a minimum shelf life of two months, otherwise there isn’t enough time to get them to the people who need them. Once this two month requirement is factored into our analysis the number of potentially wasted doses could rise to 500 million by March,” said Matt Linley, lead analyst at Airfinity,

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Binayak Dasgupta

Binayak reports on information security, privacy and scientific research in health and environment with explanatory pieces. He also edits the news sections of the newspaper....view detail

Topics
coronavirus covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP