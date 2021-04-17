24k new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Mumbai sees a dip

The national capital on Saturday recorded around 24,000 new coronavirus cases. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Covid-19 positivity rate has reached 24%, which means one in four of all people being tested were coming out coronavirus positive.

Delhi recorded 24,375 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 167 deaths in last 24 hours, according to Delhi state health bulletin.

"The situation is very serious and worrisome. Cases have gone up really fast. That is why we are facing shortages even though everything seemed under control until a few days ago. But the speed at which this coronavirus is growing, no one knows where its peak will be," Kejriwal added.

Delhi recorded 19,486 new Cold-19 cases on Friday. The number of active cases stood at 61,005. 143 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health bulletin said.

The daily new case count of 19,486 on Friday was much higher than the daily new case addition of 16,699 on Thursday and 17,282 on Wednesday.

Mumbai, on the other hand, is seeing a dip in new Covid-19 cases. The city recorded 8,811 new coronavirus cases and 51 fatalities on Saturday, taking the city's case tally to 5,71,018 and the death toll to 12,301.

Official data shows Mumbai's single-day spike so far is 11,163 cases, which was reported on April 4.

Mumbai on Friday reported 8,839 fresh Covid-19 cases and 53 deaths, as per the report by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) health department. Till Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 130,228 Covid-19 cases and 464 deaths.

The national capital had recorded 10,774 new Covid-19 cases on April 11, overtaking the highest daily surge which was registered on November 11 - 8,593 new coronavirus cases. The cases in the national capital have since April 11 been on an upward trajectory.