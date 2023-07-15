Assam man, 24, caught with 400 gelatin sticks, detonators: Police

SILCHAR: A 24-year-old man was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district on charges of illegally transporting explosives from neighbouring Meghalaya, police said on Friday.

Police said the explosives originated from Meghalaya and were seized soon after they crossed into Assam (Cachar Police Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspect was identified as Prosonjit Baishnab (24), a resident of Cachar district’s Gumrah area. The suspect was detained in a joint operation of the state police and Assam Rifles.

The security personnel found the explosives in the vehicle at the Fadri Tila area near the Assam-Meghalaya border during a search.

“400 gelatin sticks, 400 detonators and some other items were recovered from a Tata Sumo during the operation. The items were seized and the driver of the car was detained,” said the superintendent of police of Cachar district Numal Mahatta.

“It is suspected that he was trying to take these explosives to a neighbouring state. We are investigating the matter thoroughly,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON