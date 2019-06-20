Today in New Delhi, India
18 dead, over 30 injured as bus falls in gorge in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh

The bus was on its way to Gada Gushaini when it met with the accident .

india Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Kullu,Himachal Pradesh,Bus
The private bus (bearing registration number HP 66-7065) fell into the over 300-metre-deep nullah near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district, Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

At least 18 people were killed and more than 30 injured when a private bus they were traveling in skidded off a mountainous road and plunged 500-feet down the hill into a stream at Banjar in Kullu district on Thursday.

Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said that the bus was on its way from Kullu to Gadaghusheni.

The accident happened about two kilometers from Banjar town at 4:40 pm.

“Number of casualties is likely to rise as more bodies have been spotted,” said Agnihotri adding that a rescue operation is underway.

The SP said that it appears that the driver lost control of the wheel while negotiating a sharp curve.

Meanwhile, witnesses told that the bus was overcrowded and there were more than 60 passengers travelling in it.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 18:15 IST

