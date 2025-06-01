26 killed, several feared dead as rain fury rages across states

At least 26 people were killed in northeastern states on Saturday, and dozens were missing after incessant rainfall continued to batter the region for the fourth consecutive day, triggering evacuations in major cities. Many localities in Manipur’s Imphal East district were flooded on Saturday morning due to the overflowing of the Imphal river. (ANI)

Nine people were killed in Arunachal Pradesh in two different incidents of landslides while four people died in Meghalaya in three different rain-related incidents. In Assam, eight people died in landslides and floods while four people died in Mizoram due to a landslide. Tripura recorded one death on Saturday.

The relentless rainfall triggered a series of deadly landslides, flash floods, and widespread devastation across the northeastern states. While rescue operations are underway across multiple locations, the IMD has issued red alerts for several areas, warning of more rain over the next few days.

At least nine people were killed in separate landslides across Arunachal Pradesh as flash floods continue to affect parts of the state. A vehicle carrying seven people, was hit by a landslide in Bana-Seppa stretch of NH-13 in East Kameng late on Friday night and their bodies were recovered on Saturday, officials confirmed.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time,” state home minister Mama Natung said.

In a separate incident, two labourers were killed and two others rescued after a landslide struck near the Pine Grove area in Lower Subansiri district.

Two girls died after being struck by lightning, while another person drowned as heavy rains continued battering Meghalaya on Saturday, officials said.

“Two girls were killed in lightning strikes in West Garo Hills district, and a man drowned in Ri-Bhoi district,” a senior official said. CM Conrad K Sangma announced ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Sanjay Goyal, commissioner and secretary of the revenue and disaster management department, said that they are monitoring the situation closely.

According to the Assam Disaster Management Authority, two people lost their lives in floods Golaghat and one in Lakhimpur. Apart from this, five people were killed in Kamrup Metro district due to a landslide, officials said.

Guwahati’s floods have been intensified due to illegal constructions on hills of Meghalaya, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged, saying he would discuss the issue with his Meghalaya counterpart, Conrad Sangma.

Four people, including three refugees from Myanmar, were killed and one person was injured when their houses collapsed due to landslides triggered by rain in Chanmary.

A person drowned in Jirania, and more than 200 people were rendered homeless after heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms hit Tripura over the last two days, according to state emergency operation centre reports shared on Saturday.

In Manipur, meanwhile, incessant rainfall for the past four days led to water level of major rivers such as the Nambul, Iril, and Nambol nearing the warning levels. Many localities in Manipur’s Imphal East district were flooded on Saturday morning due to the overflowing of the Imphal river.

In Sikkim, officials failed to trace Itishree Jena, the Odisha state general secretary of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha and eight others who were in the vehicle that fell in the Teesta river in Sikkim on Thursday night, said Anant Jain, collector of north Sikkim’s Mangan district.

In Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, rainfall decreased since Saturday morning but landslides were reported from several areas. Karnataka minister, district minister Dinesh Gundurao said the order has been issued to cover all deaths, injuries and damage to property because of rains as natural disasters. Kerala reported four rain-related deaths in the last 24 hours as authorities shifted hundreds of people living in low-lying areas to the relief camps.