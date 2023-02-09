Home / India News / 27-yr-old doctor at south Goa hospital found dead at home: Police

27-yr-old doctor at south Goa hospital found dead at home: Police

Published on Feb 09, 2023 05:12 PM IST

Police said the prime suspect was a man hired by the doctor for household chores who has gone missing. Nishant Bharat is suspected to have been strangled, possibly on Tuesday evening.

The crime was detected on Wednesday after the ophthalmologist didn’t show up at work and didn’t answer calls. The house was locked from outside. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The crime was detected on Wednesday after the ophthalmologist didn’t show up at work and didn’t answer calls. The house was locked from outside. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

PANAJI: A 27-year-old doctor was found murdered at his south Goa house in Betalbatim, police said. Police said his body was found with its hands tied inside a bed box.

The doctor, identified as Nishant Bharat, was a native of Bihar and worked at a private hospital in the state. He lived alone.

Nishant Bharat is suspected to have been strangled, possibly on Tuesday evening.

“The servant is the prime suspect and has gone missing. We have some leads and have sent some teams to track him down,” South Goa superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Dhania said.

The crime was detected on Wednesday after the ophthalmologist didn’t show up at work and didn’t answer calls. The house was locked from outside.

