28 bullets exchanged between two Rashid Cablewala gang hitmen and Delhi police in Usmanpur, both held

Two alleged hitmen of the Rashid Cablewala gang were arrested after an exchange of fire with the special staff team of the northeast police district in the Usmanpur area in Delhi in the early hours of Monday, senior police officers said.

At least 28 bullets were exchanged between the raiding team members and the two men, who were allegedly involved in a case of firing multiple bullets at the house of a businessman in the Bhajanpura area over an extortion demand. (PTI/ Representational)

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The suspects were identified as Alu Jaseem and Mohammad Kaif, both 23 and residents of northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, the police said.

At least 28 bullets were exchanged between the raiding team members and the two men, who were allegedly involved in a case of firing multiple bullets at the house of a businessman in the Bhajanpura area over extortion demand early Friday morning, the officers said, adding the suspects suffered one bullet each in their legs.

Of the 12 bullets the duo fired, one bullet each hit the bulletproof vests of two police officers, the officers said.

How police zeroed in on the suspects

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahul Alwal said that on October 2, unidentified assailants had fired at least five bullets at the house of a businessman in the Bhajanpura area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahul Alwal said that on October 2, unidentified assailants had fired at least five bullets at the house of a businessman in the Bhajanpura area. {{/usCountry}}

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A case was registered in connection with the firing.

Investigation revealed that the businessman had received extortion calls but had not informed the police about them.

Through technical investigation and field intelligence gathering, two suspects were identified as the accused involved in the firing. The special staff team collected information about the two suspects.

On Sunday night, the team received information about the suspects' presence in the Usmanpur area. Accordingly, a trap was laid, and the suspects were asked to surrender after being spotted, the police said.

The shootout

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“The two men took out their firearms and opened fire at the police party. They fired 12 rounds. A sub-inspector and a head constable came under fire, with bullets hitting their bulletproof jackets, but both escaped unhurt. Our team fired 16 rounds. The suspects suffered bullets in their left legs,” Alwal added.

Police said the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.