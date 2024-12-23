28-year-old kills Bengaluru man with chainsaw amid robbery bid, held

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 60-year-old farmer and injuring a woman during his attempt to rob their house, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at around 7 pm at the farmhouse in Kathanahalli village of Mandya (File photo)

Srirangapatna Rural police inspector BG Kumar said: “The incident took place at around 7 pm at the farmhouse in Kathanahalli village of Mandya. Mohammed Ibrahim, who was unemployed and lived in Mandya district, was addicted to online gaming and had incurred significant financial losses.”

“Ibrahim had gone to the house of Ramesh Gowda (60) and Yashoda Ramesh (55) to rob. Upon entering the house, he attacked the couple with a chainsaw he found in the house.He first attacked Yashodamma and then targeted Ramesh, who was bedridden as he was partially paralysed. It is likely that Ibrahim was mentally disturbed due to financial distress,” he said.

“When Yashodamma regained consciousness, she locked the door from the outside to trap the attacker and called for help. Despite his attempts to break the door with the chainsaw, Ibrahim was unable to escape. Upon hearing the woman’s cry for help the neighbours rushed in to save her and informed the police about the matter,” he added.