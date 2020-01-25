e-paper
2G mobile internet services being restored in Kashmir

The decision to restore internet was taken after a review meeting was held in winter capital Jammu and after the meeting Jammu and Kashmir Home secretary issued a notification.

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 00:11 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
After more than five months, mobile internet and broadband is being restored in Kashmir from Saturday.

The decision to restore internet was taken after a review meeting was held in winter capital Jammu and after the meeting Jammu and Kashmir Home secretary issued a notification.

The 2G internet will be restored from midnight across Kashmir. Last week 2G slow speed mobile internet was restored in two districts Kupwara and Baramulla.

The decision to restore the mobile internet was taken after district SSPs gave go ahead for the restoration of mobile internet. While in Kashmir, broadband was restored in some government offices, hospitals and hotels during past two weeks.

On Thursday Union Minister for Information and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad had told reporters in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town that the internet is being restored. The restoration of internet in Kashmir was one of main demands of some mainstream politicians who had met Lt Governor G C Marmu and foreign envoys earlier this month.The internet was snapped in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 ahead of removal of Article 370.

