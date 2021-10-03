Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 2nd civilian shot by suspected terrorists dies in Kashmir on Saturday
india news

2nd civilian shot by suspected terrorists dies in Kashmir on Saturday

Published on Oct 03, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Local reports said that Dar was an employee of power development department (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By HT Correspondent

The civilian injured in firing by unidentified gunmen in Srinagar died hours later, becoming the second victim of shoot and scoot terror attack in the old city on Saturday.

“His funeral has also concluded and he has been laid to rest,” said a police official in Srinagar.

A police spokesman said preliminary investigation revealed that suspected terrorists fired upon Dar at SD Colony in Batamaloo area of Srinagar, resulting in critical abdominal injuries, which led to death during treatment at a nearby hospital.

“Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” the spokesman said.

Local reports said that Dar was an employee of power development department.

Also Read: Delimitation panel seeks feedback of top J&K officials

Three hours before the Batamaloo shooting, suspected terrorists opened fire on another civilian near Madina Complex in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar, resulting in grievous injuries to Majid Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Chattabal, Srinagar.

RELATED STORIES

“Although the injured was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries,” the spokesman said. In both the incidents police registered cases, cordoned areas and conducted searches.

