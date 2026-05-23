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3 army officers survive chopper crash in Leh

Three army officers survived a Cheetah helicopter crash near Leh. A probe is underway as the army plans to replace its ageing fleet with new helicopters.

Published on: May 23, 2026 07:10 am IST
By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
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Three army officers had a narrow escape after their Cheetah helicopter crashed in the mountainous Tangste region near Leh, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

3 army officers survive chopper crash in Leh

The incident occurred on Wednesday but was reported on Friday.

A lieutenant colonel and a major were piloting the single-engine chopper and their passenger was Major General Sachin Mehta, General Officer Commanding of 3 Infantry Division, HT has learnt.

Officials said all three occupants of the chopper walked away with minor injuries, calling the incident no less than a miracle and adding that a probe into what caused the crash was underway.

Meanwhile, officials said that the Indian Army will begin to phase out its ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters in a year or two, and replace them with new light utility helicopters over the next eight to 10 years, as part of the Army Aviation Corps’ drive to modernise its capabilities.

Currently, Cheetah and Chetak helicopters remain a critical lifeline for troops in high-altitude areas, including the Siachen glacier. A string of crashes has led to recent scrutiny of the choppers’ safety record. Over 15 Cheetahs and Chetaks have crashed in the last 10-12 years, killing several pilots.

Officials said the existing fleet is airworthy and has a few years of technical life left.

 
indian army helicopter crash
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