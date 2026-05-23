Three army officers had a narrow escape after their Cheetah helicopter crashed in the mountainous Tangste region near Leh, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

3 army officers survive chopper crash in Leh

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The incident occurred on Wednesday but was reported on Friday.

A lieutenant colonel and a major were piloting the single-engine chopper and their passenger was Major General Sachin Mehta, General Officer Commanding of 3 Infantry Division, HT has learnt.

Officials said all three occupants of the chopper walked away with minor injuries, calling the incident no less than a miracle and adding that a probe into what caused the crash was underway.

Meanwhile, officials said that the Indian Army will begin to phase out its ageing fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters in a year or two, and replace them with new light utility helicopters over the next eight to 10 years, as part of the Army Aviation Corps’ drive to modernise its capabilities.

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{{^usCountry}} The army’s planned two-pronged replacement approach involves inducting locally produced light utility choppers and leasing similar choppers as stopgaps to meet critical requirements. The army needs around 250 new helicopters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The army’s planned two-pronged replacement approach involves inducting locally produced light utility choppers and leasing similar choppers as stopgaps to meet critical requirements. The army needs around 250 new helicopters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which licence-produced 625 Cheetah and Chetak choppers for use across defence services, no longer builds them but is responsible for their maintenance and repair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which licence-produced 625 Cheetah and Chetak choppers for use across defence services, no longer builds them but is responsible for their maintenance and repair. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 1970, HAL signed an agreement with French aerospace firm Aerospatiale to produce Cheetahs, eight years after it tied up with another French firm, Sud-Aviation (now Airbus), to manufacture Chetaks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 1970, HAL signed an agreement with French aerospace firm Aerospatiale to produce Cheetahs, eight years after it tied up with another French firm, Sud-Aviation (now Airbus), to manufacture Chetaks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HAL expects the army and Indian Air Force to place combined orders for at least 187 light helicopters. The army has already ordered six limited series production LUHs, with a top speed of 220 kmph, a service ceiling of 6.5 km, and an operational range of 350 km. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HAL expects the army and Indian Air Force to place combined orders for at least 187 light helicopters. The army has already ordered six limited series production LUHs, with a top speed of 220 kmph, a service ceiling of 6.5 km, and an operational range of 350 km. {{/usCountry}}

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Currently, Cheetah and Chetak helicopters remain a critical lifeline for troops in high-altitude areas, including the Siachen glacier. A string of crashes has led to recent scrutiny of the choppers’ safety record. Over 15 Cheetahs and Chetaks have crashed in the last 10-12 years, killing several pilots.

Officials said the existing fleet is airworthy and has a few years of technical life left.

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