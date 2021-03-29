3 children charred to death in Bihar on Holika Dahan

The festival of Holi turned into a tragedy for some families in Bihar. On Sunday, when the country marked the victory of good over evil with Holika Dahan ceremony, three children of a family in Bodh Gaya were charred to death, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported.

The children were part of a group which was throwing thatch on the logs of wood which were being burnt on the eve of Holi, according to Livehindustan. Three of the children were burnt and died on the spot, whereas one is fighting for his life in a hospital.

According to locals, a piece of thatch landed in dry grass lying around in the area around the village. This soon turned into a blaze and the children were caught in it, Livehindustan reported.

According to the police, the family members have not filed any complaint against anyone and performed the last rites.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Holi celebrations began in a low-key manner on Sunday evening as people across the country performed Holika Dahan.

Many state governments and union territories have declared a ban on the public celebration of the Holi festival.

States including Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Goa, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana have imposed lockdown, and issued guidelines for Holi.

Though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, Holi is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.