3 Delhi traffic cops seen dividing bribe money on camera, suspended | VIDEO

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said the three traffic policemen who were caught on camera dividing money they took as a bribe have been suspended. Three traffic policemen were caught on camera dividing money they took as a bribe. (Screengrab)

In a CCTV video that went viral on social media, a cop was seen arguing with a man inside a police checkpost in Gazipur of Thrill Lauri Circle. After a brief conversation, the cop signals the man who then places a bundle of money on a table while the cop keeps watch.

Once the man leaves, the cop sits down and counts the money. Later, the video shows the three policemen sitting together as the first cop splits the money between them and the other two smile as they receive their share.

Delhi LG VK Saxena responded to a video of the incident on X, saying that the three policemen including two assistant sub-inspectors and one head constable have been suspended.

“Taking cognizance of this post, after preliminary investigation, the above 3 policemen have been suspended and a comprehensive departmental inquiry is being conducted against them,” he said.

Traffic cop suspended over fining Korean man without receipt

Earlier in July, a Delhi Traffic Police constable was suspended after he fined a South Korean man ₹5,000 for a traffic rule violation without providing a receipt.

In a widely circulated video, the constable named Mahesh Chand was seen taking ₹5,000 in cash from the South Korean man but did not give any receipt for the money.

The entire incident was captured by the dashboard camera of the car. The video was shared multiple times on social media platforms.

After the video made the headlines, the Delhi Traffic Police suspended and set up an inquiry into the matter.

In June Delhi traffic police had suspended two of its constables for taking bribe from a transporter. The police had said that a departmental inquiry had been ordered against Ranvir Singh and Rajesh Kumar, both of who are posted in the Kapashera circle, and they may be dismissed soon.