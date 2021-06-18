Three low-intensity earthquakes jolt Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya

Three states in the northeastern part of India - Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya - were hit by earthquakes early on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). NCS said Assam’s Sonitpur district recorded an earthquake of magnitude of 4.1 and Manipur’s Chandel and West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya recorded magnitude 3.0 and 2.6 quakes respectively.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2021, 02:04:40 IST, Lat: 26.73 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 22 Km ,Location: 36km WNW of Tezpur, Assam,” the NCS tweeted and said the earthquake was "strong".

This is the second earthquake to hit Sonitpur district’s Tezpur town in three days. On Tuesday night, Tezpur recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.0. It occurred around 10.53pm at a depth of 10 kilometres and the epicentre was located 60 kilometers west of Tezpur.

The earthquake reported in Manipur’s Chandel area has been classified as ‘Rather Strong’ with a depth of 10km. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 18-06-2021, 01:06:08 IST, Lat: 24.30 & Long: 94.10, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 39km ESE of Moirang, Manipur,” NCS wrote on the microblogging site.

Previously, the state was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on May 23 in Ukhrul with a depth of 109 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued guidelines on ho to stay safe during an earthquake. If indoors, people should stay away from furniture, windows and lamps. People should stay away from buildings, walls and power polls if they are outside. However, if they are in an open space, they should stay there till the shaking stops and move away from buildings, exterior walls and heavy objects.