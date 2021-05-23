Home / India News / 3 held for smuggling whale vomit worth 7 crore in Gujarat
india news

3 held for smuggling whale vomit worth 7 crore in Gujarat

The police recovered from them 5.35 kg of the ambergris valued at around ₹7 crore in the international market.
PTI | , Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 03:39 PM IST
The accused were booked under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act after the forensic team said that prima facie, the product found in their possession was ambergris. (ambergris.co.nz)

Police have arrested three persons for allegedly smuggling ambergris, or whale puke which used in making cosmetics, worth about 7 crore, police said on Sunday. Ambergis is a waxy substance produced in the intestines of sperm whales. According to police, the three men were apprehended on Saturday after they brought the expensive substance from Junagadh for a client in Ahmedabad.

The police recovered from them 5.35 kg of the ambergris valued at around 7 crore in the international market, they said. "We have arrested three persons for smuggling 5.35 kg ambergris. They are part of a network in which so far 10 people are suspected to be involved. Further investigation into the case is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Premsukh Delu said.

The accused were booked under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act after the forensic team said that prima facie, the product found in their possession was ambergris, he said. The accused were identified as Sharin Cheda (from Junagadh), Khalid Ofi (from Bhavnagar) and Sumer Soni (from Udaipur in Rajasthan), he said. The accused procured the product from Junagadh and came to Ahmedabad to deliver it to someone whom the police have identified, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
whale vomit
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP