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3 Indians among 274 to summit Mt Everest, set new record

The group set a new record for the highest number of ascents recorded in a day

Published on: May 21, 2026 01:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Three Indians were among 274 climbers who successfully summited Mount Everest from Nepal's side, setting a new record for the highest number of ascents ever recorded in a day.

Tulasi Reddi Palpunoori, Sandeep Are and Ajay Pal Singh Dhaliwal were among the three Indians to scale the Mt Everest from Nepal's side. Lakshmikanta Mandal joined the group at the peak a day later.(Aditya Gupta)

All 274 climbers reached the 8,848.86-metre peak on Wednesday.

These climbers, including 150 Nepalese sherpas, reached the summit in a single day, informed Rishi Ram Bhandari, general secretary of the Expedition Operators Association in Nepal.

The three Indian mountaineers who were part of the team that made a World Record are Tulasi Reddi Palpunoori, Sandeep Are and Ajay Pal Singh Dhaliwal.

This is the new record set by the Everest summitters this spring, he said, adding that 502 climbers had acquired permission to climb the Everest in spring 2026.

Earlier, in May 2019, 223 climbers had reached the summit in a single day from the Nepalese side.

On Thursday, India's Lakshmikanta Mandal also reached the world's highest peak.

Mandal scaled Everest along with eight others, including six Nepalese sherpas, according to Pioneer Adventure Pvt. Ltd., the organiser of the expedition.

 
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