3 key disaster management schemes unveiled

New Delhi, June 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting with the Ministers of Disaster Management of the States and Union Territories, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma) (Sanjay Sharma)

There should be no loss of life due to any disaster anywhere in the country, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday while announcing three schemes worth ₹8,000 crore related to disaster management that include modernisation of fire services, flood mitigation in seven major cities and prevention of landslides in 17 states.

In the past nine years, the central government along with the states have crossed many milestones in managing disasters, Shah said at a meeting of the ministers of disaster management of states and union territories at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Centre will provide ₹5,000 crore to the state to modernise and expand fire brigade services. “We have prepared a detailed plan, which will be forwarded to you,” he said.

To mitigate the impact of floods in urban areas, seven major cities including Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune will get a total of ₹2,500 crore, he said. As many as 17 states will be given ₹825 crore to deal with landslides, he added.

The National Disaster Management Authority has visited states where seven nuclear power stations are being built and has prepared a protocol to avert any possible disaster. “I appeal to all those concerned states to make it a priority. Before the commissioning of the nuclear power plants and before the generation of power, whatever disaster prevention measures have to be taken, should be taken. It is of utmost necessity for all of us,” Shah said.

“Disaster management is not a new concept in our country. There are documents available from Chanakya’s Arthashastra to the works of state administration of mythological times,” the home minister said. “All of them talk about disaster management.”

Responding to suggestions from some state ministers to enhance compensation to farmers who face natural disasters, the home minister said the central government would examine the proposal, but states should also increase their budgetary provisions to deal with it.

Speaking on the model fire prevention law, disaster prevention policy, thunderstorm and lightning policy and cold wave policy formulated by the central government, Shah said a majority of the states have either not implemented them or work plans have not been formulated. He appealed to the states to work on them on a priority and appreciated those who have implemented or formulated work plans.

Under the Aapda Mitra (friend during disaster) scheme, one lakh youth volunteers have been trained in 350 disaster-prone districts and this has yielded good results, the home minister said.

