3 killed in dengue spike in Hassan, Mysuru districts

Bengaluru: Karnataka is facing a surge in dengue cases, with Hassan district bearing the brunt of a severe outbreak, particularly affecting children, health officials familiar with the matter said. Over the past week, Hassan has tragically witnessed the deaths of two girls under the age of 15 due to dengue. Hospitals, notably the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), are overloaded, currently treating 21 children for dengue, including 7 in intensive care. A large number of patients are being sent to the district hospital because of the limited facilities in taluk hospitals. (HT FILE)

Director of HIMS, Dr Santosh and Resident Medical Officer, Dr Praveen, detailed the stringent measures implemented to curb the outbreak. MP Shreyas Patel convened a meeting with health officials to strategize further actions. Dr Manuprakash, a child specialist at HIMS, reported that eight children remain critically ill due to dengue.

A large number of patients are being sent to the district hospital because of the limited facilities in taluk hospitals. Since January, HIMS has treated 628 adults and 602 children for dengue. The epidemic has claimed four lives in Hassan, with the State dengue death audit committee confirming two fatalities. More than 6,400 people have been tested for dengue in the district.

“At present, eight individuals, including those in ICU, are undergoing treatment at HIMS,” stated Dr Praveen, emphasising the hospital’s dedicated ICU and wards for dengue patients to prevent further fatalities.

The dengue outbreak has also gripped Mysore district, claiming its first victim, 35-year-old Nagendra, a community health officer from Hunsur taluk. Nagendra, stationed at Gurupur primary health center, succumbed to dengue on Monday, marking the district’s first reported death from the disease. Mysore currently reports 479 active dengue cases, prompting proactive measures such as weekly “Dengue Dry Day” initiatives to curb mosquito breeding. Health officials and Asha workers are intensifying awareness campaigns, urging residents to eliminate stagnant water around their homes.

District health and Family welfare officer Kumaraswamy underscored the urgency of the situation, confirming Nagendra’s death as a critical reminder of the ongoing dengue threat in Mysore district.

Amidst a sharp rise in dengue cases across Karnataka, the state government has imposed price caps on diagnostic tests for the disease. Effective immediately, private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are mandated to charge no more than ₹300 for each Dengue Elisa NS1 antigen and Dengue Elisa IgM antibody test. Additionally, the cost of a rapid card screening test, which includes NS1, IgM, and IgG antibodies, has been capped at ₹250.

Presently, these tests in private facilities range from ₹750 to ₹1,500, making the new price caps a significant relief for patients seeking diagnostic services.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, following a coordination meeting with officials from the BBMP, Health, and Rural development and Panchayat raj (RDPR) departments, announced the forthcoming issuance of a notification to enforce these price controls.