3 labourers die after being sent to paint underground gas tank in Ambernath

Three labourers died after they went inside in a gas tank of Easter Chemical Company in Ambernath area to paint it without any protective gear on Saturday, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) fire brigade officials said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:21 PM IST
The three labourers died by the time firefighters could get them out. (Representational photo/Getty Images)

Three labourers died after they went inside in a gas tank of Easter Chemical Company in Ambernath area to paint it without any protective gear on Saturday, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) fire brigade officials said.

The trio was engaged by a contractor and was sent inside the underground gas tank without any safety gear. They died after inhaling hazardous gas, said a fire brigade officer.

“The trio went inside the 30 feet tank situated underground, around 8 am, on Saturday morning. But after some hours when the watchman went to see them, he found them unconscious. They wasted time in hierarchical rules and informed us after two hours of the incident,” said fire department official who did not wish to be named.

Firefighters went inside the tank and brought all three of them out, but they had succumbed by then. Ambernath police officials and fire team are investigating the matter.

The bodies were sent for post mortem. Police are yet to confirm their identities.

