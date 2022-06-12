3 terrorists linked to LeT shot dead in Pulwama, 1 was involved in killing cop

Three terrorists were neutralised in an hours-long counter-terrorism operation in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. One of three terrorists was killed on Saturday evening after the encounter broke out in the Drabgam area of Pulwama.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police, Kashmir, said that all three were locals and linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. One terrorist has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri who was involved in the killing of a Jammu and Kashmir special police officer Reyaz Ahmed Thoker.

“All three killed #terrorists are locals, linked with #terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in #killing of our colleague #Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on 13/5/22,” the police said in a tweet.

The officer was shot at by terrorists at his home in Gudoora village of Pulwama last month. Thoker was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The other two terrorists killed in the encounter have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ah Malik, both residents of the Pulwama district. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK 47 rifles and one pistol have been recovered, police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes amid a spate of target killings in Kashmir which triggered another round of exits of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON