Nov 16, 2025
3 Maoists killed after encounter breaks out in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Ritesh Mishra
Nov 16, 2025 10:15 am IST

The gunfight erupted in the forested hills of Bhejji under the Chintagufa police station area on Sunday morning: Inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sunderraj P

Raipur: Three Maoists were killed after an encounter broke out with security personnel in Sukma district on Sunday, police said, adding that the operation was still underway.

The gunfight erupted in the forested hills of Bhejji under the Chintagufa police station area on Sunday morning when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched an anti-Maoist operation based on inputs about the presence of cadres in the region, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sunderraj P said.

The deceased Maoists were identified as Jan Militia Commander Madvi Deva, a sniper specialist and area committee member; Cultural and Communications (CNM) Commander Podium Gangi; and area committee member and in-charge secretary of the Kistaram area, Sodi Gangi.

With this, 262 Maoists have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh this year. Of them, 233 were eliminated in the Bastar division, which comprises seven districts including Sukma. Twenty-seven others were killed in Gariaband district in Raipur division, while two Maoists were gunned down in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Durg division.

