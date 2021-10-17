3 more non-locals shot by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar: Two non-local labourers were gunned down by terrorists in Wanpoh area of Kulgam district on Sunday evening, as killings of civilians -- 11 have been killed in October -- continued in Jammu and Kashmir. Another grievously wounded labourer was being treated for multiple injuries.

All three hailed from outside the Union Territory. The terrorists fired indiscriminately on a group of people, killing two and injuring one, a police spokesperson said soon after the attack.

Raja Reshi and Joginder Reshi from Bihar died on the spot. Chun Chun Reshi Das, also from Bihar, sustained multiple injuries and was being treated at the Government Medical College in Anantnag.

The incident on Sunday was the third attack on non-locals in Kashmir in two days. A street vendor from Bihar was killed in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Saturday evening. A carpenter from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh was killed at Litter in Pulwama district on the same day.

So far, 11 people have been killed in targeted attacks in Kashmir, including five hailing from other states.

“The gruesome murder of non-locals is nothing but inhuman, and reveals the frustration of militants, which amounts to genocide,” Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.

Nasir Aslam Wani, provincial president of the National Conference party, condemned the murders. “This cycle of killing innocent people is unending,” Wani said in a tweet. “Strongly condemn the barbaric act of terrorism. My heartfelt condolences to their loved ones.”

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party also condemned the killings. “In the strongest of terms condemn yet another barbaric terror attack in Kulgam resulting in the death of two non-local workers. Madness! Senseless and barbaric! My heart goes out to the families of the two deceased and I pray for the recovery of the third injured victim,” Mattu tweeted.

Arvind Kumar Sah, a resident of Banka in Bihar, was shot at close range by militants in Srinagar’s Eidgah area on Saturday, while Sageer Ahmad, a carpenter from Saharanpur, was killed at Litter in Pulwama district.

On October 7, two teachers – Supinder Kaur, principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, and Deepak Chand, a teacher at the same school in Srinagar’s Eidgah – were shot dead by gunmen inside the school.

On October 5, three civilians – Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and well-known pharmacist in Srinagar; Virender Paswan, a street vendor from Bihar’s Bhagalpur; and Mohammad Shafi Lone, head of a taxi union in Bandipora district – were killed in terror attacks. On October 2, two civilians, Majid Guroo and Mohammad Shafi, were shot dead by militants in Srinagar.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an arm of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks.

A total of 32 civilians have been shot dead in Kashmir so far this year.

Nine soldiers have been killed in counterterror operations that began on October 11, the highest casualty the army has suffered in a week in the region in recent years. At least 13 terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, have been shot dead by security forces in October.