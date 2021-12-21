Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 Omicron cases confirmed in Jammu, officials says no international travel history
Officials said the three have no foreign history and all their close contacts have been identified and tested.
The Health and Medical Education department J&K asked the people to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Three cases of Omicron variant were confirmed here, Jammu and Kashmir's health and medical education department said on Tuesday.

"Three Omicron cases confirmed by NCDC, Delhi from a cluster in Jammu. Sample taken on 30th November. RTPCR testing of entire locality ordered," the Health and Medical Education department J&K wrote on its official Twitter handle.

