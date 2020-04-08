e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018

3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018

The three terrorists had crossed over to Pakistan from the Attari-Wagah border in 2018 for training in arms and explosives

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 13:20 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Investigations into the Keran sector encounter on April 5 have led security agencies to conclude that at least three of the five terrorists killed belong to Jammu and Kashmir
Investigations into the Keran sector encounter on April 5 have led security agencies to conclude that at least three of the five terrorists killed belong to Jammu and Kashmir(Getty Images)
         

At least three of the five terrorists gunned down by the army’s Special Forces in the April 5 Keran sector encounter belong to Jammu and Kashmir. Investigations into the encounter have revealed the three terrorists had been missing since 2018 when they crossed over to Pakistan for training in arms and explosives.

Five AK-47 rifles, grenades, GPS and wireless sets were recovered from the encounter site at Shalbatoo, Jumgund area of Keran sector, Kupwara in north Kashmir.

The group had infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) on April 1 from Qasim-II post in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. They were on their way to the army’s Gulab Post when a squad of the Special Forces went after them.

According to security agencies, the three terrorists have been identified as Sajjad Ahmad Hurrah of Daramdora, Shopian, Aadil Hussain Mir of Mallapora, Liver, Anantnag and Umar Nazir Khan of Liver, Anantnag.

The J&K Police records show that missing reports were filed over the disappearance of Sajjad and Aadil at local police stations.

It was further revealed that the two left for Pakistan separately via the Attari-Wagah border. Sajjid (passport number N 6689233) crossed over on April 12, 2018 and Aadil (passport number P9403541) later on April 27, 2018. Travel history of Umar Nazir, who belonged to the same village as Aadil, is being probed.

According to security agencies, the needle of suspicion for radicalising these youth and recruiting them into terrorism points at Ghulam Nabi Khan, who is currently deputy leader of Hizbul Mujahideen and based in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Nabi Khan also belongs to Liver Village in Anantnag.

The encounter, and the multiple intelligence reports of Pakistan-based terror groups - Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed — assembling at launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir suggests Islamabad is focused on fomenting trouble in Kashmir, a security official said. For one, by radicalising the Kashmiri youth and then, getting them to cross over for training with jihadist groups like Lashkar-e-Tayebba, Jaish-e-Mohammed or the Hizbul Mujahideen and then infiltrate back to Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, the Pakistani establishment is also trying to smuggle assault rifles across the LoC in order to supply to foreign and local terrorists already in the Valley. This assessment is also backed by the recent seizure of 13 AK-47 rifles, hand grenades and ammunition in Keran sector, Kupwara on March 23.

Apart from the Pakistani attempts to increase the level of violence in Kashmir in the coming months, Islamabad is also propping up indigenous armed groups like the Resistance Front and JK Pir Panjal Peace Forum to get back at India for nullifying the Article 370 in August 2019.

The renewed attempts at infiltration are an attempt to boost the terrorist strength in Kashmir where 50 terrorists have been neutralised in the last three months.

According to an estimate by the security establishment, there are, however, no less than 242 active terrorists in the Valley. About 100 of them are foreign terrorists belonging to the Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

tags
top news
3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
3 out of 5 terrorists killed in Kupwara Op from J&K; 2 went to Pak via Attari in 2018
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Make all Covid-19 tests free for citizens, suggests Supreme Court
Covid-19: PM Modi reaches out to political parties over coronavirus response
Covid-19: PM Modi reaches out to political parties over coronavirus response
LIVE: Supreme Court says Covid-19 tests should be made free for Indians
LIVE: Supreme Court says Covid-19 tests should be made free for Indians
Exodus from Wuhan begins as 76-day lockdown ends, but another starts
Exodus from Wuhan begins as 76-day lockdown ends, but another starts
How India-bound Citroen C5 Aircross SUV could challenge Seltos’ supremacy
How India-bound Citroen C5 Aircross SUV could challenge Seltos’ supremacy
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
US President Donald Trump calls WHO China-centric, threatens to cut off funds
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news