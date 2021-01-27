3 Rafale jets take off from France, will land in India tonight

Three Rafale jets took off from the Istres air base in France on Wednesday and are expected to land in Jamnagar later in the night, officials familiar with the development said.

The new jets will bolster the strength of the Indian Air Force’s only Rafale squadron which is based in Ambala.

The Rafales will cover the journey to India in a single stretch with refuelling support of the UAE air force, as reported by Hindustan Times on January 22.

“Three more #Rafale jets take off from France for a non stop flight to India with mid air refueling by UAE MRTT; Adding more strength to India's air power,” the Indian Embassy in France tweeted on Wednesday. MRTT refers to multi-role tanker transport.

This will be the third set of deliveries of the aircraft to the IAF. India ordered 36 warplanes from France (equivalent of two squadrons) in September 2016 for ₹59,000 crore under a government-to-government deal. With the new jets, the number of Rafales in the IAF’s inventory will increase to 11.

The second batch of the IAF’s three Rafale fighter jets had reached the Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat from France in early November before they flew to their home base in Ambala. The first batch of five Rafale jets reached the Ambala air base on July 29 after a stopover at the Al Dhafra air base near Abu Dhabi. A formal induction ceremony of the war planes took place later on September 10, 2020.

The IAF has been operating the fighter jets in the Ladakh theatre where the military is on high alert amid a border row with China.

On Tuesday, the Rafales took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time.

All the 36 planes are likely to join the IAF’s fighter fleet by the year-end. The second Rafale squadron will be based at Hasimara in West Bengal to strengthen the IAF’s capabilities in the eastern sector.