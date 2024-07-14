3 terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Keran sector

Three terrorists were killed in an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, Chinar Corps of Indian Army said. The security forces also recovered weapons and other war-like stores from the area. Three unidentified terrorists were killed on Sunday as army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI / Representational Image)

The operation is still underway.

“03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, along with recovery of weapons and other war-like stores,” Chinar Corps posted on X.

Earlier in the day, security forces launched the operation, codenamed Dhanush II, in the Keran sector of Kupwara to foil the infiltration bid.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a spate of infiltration attempts and terrorist attacks in the past few weeks. Over the past month, terrorists targeted four locations in Kathua, Doda, Reasi, and Udhampur districts, resulting in the deaths of 15 people including nine pilgrims and six security personnel, while 46 others were injured.

On June 9, the very day Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet were sworn in, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, after which it fell down in the gorge, killing nine.

Earlier this month, five soldiers lost their lives and eight sustained injuries when a group of heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party of the Army in the Badnota area of Kathua on July 8.

In another incident, six terrorists were neutralised in separate encounters in the Kulgam district.

The infiltration bid comes amid the annual Amarnath Yatra, with thousands of devotees from across the country thronging daily at the Jammu base camp.

The 52-day annual pilgrimage started on June 29 from the twin routes: the traditional 48-km route from Nunwan in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.