3 test positive for Covid-19 in Mussoorie as tourists flock hill stations

Three people in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 20 days after the state government relaxed curbs in the state. According to Nodal Officer Dr Pradeep Rana, all three belong to singe family living in Cantonment Board area and have been quarantined.

The official also said that 17 others, who were recently in contact with the Covid-positive patients, have undergone RT-PCR tests. Their results are expected in a day or two.

Mussoorie and Nainital have been in the news due to heavy rush of tourists in the popular hill stations amid warnings about a third wave of Covid-19. Various videos on social media showed long queues of vehicles on roads leading to Mussoorie and Nainital and many tourists violating social distancing norms while roaming around in these towns.

The photos of the rush in hill stations were also displayed by the Union health ministry at one of its briefings, where it warned tourists against carelessness. Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said this is a serious cause of concern.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed concern about people rushing to tourist spots during his interaction with the chief ministers of the northeastern states. The government has identified the regions of concerns where the rate of spread of the infection is higher than the national average.

As part of the Uttarakhand government's efforts to reduce crowding, about 8,000 tourist vehicles headed to Mussoorie and Nainital were sent back over the weekend.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharane, check-posts have also been set up at the state border and tourists have been informed that they must have negative RT-PCR tests, prior hotel bookings and registration on the online portal.

The Uttarakhand government has, meanwhile, extended the overall curfew in the state till July 20. A cap of 50 people has also been imposed for weddings and funerals.