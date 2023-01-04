Home / India News / ‘3 things emerge from this incident’: Former IPS Kiran Bedi on Kanjhawala horror

india news
Published on Jan 04, 2023 06:56 AM IST

On Sunday morning, a 20-year-old woman was hit by a grey Maruti Baleno which dragged her for around seven kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri.

By Manjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Tuesday listed three things that emerged from the horrific Kanjhawala incident where a 20-year-old woman was dragged by a car for nearly seven kilometres. According to Bedi, the incident brings to light the delay in the response system of the police, lack of fear of the law among people, and lack of integration of police with civic agencies, reported news agency ANI.

On Sunday morning, a 20-year-old woman was hit by a grey Maruti Baleno which dragged her for around seven kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri. She was reportedly riding a scooter when the incident took place.

Five men - identified as Deepak Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Mithun, and Kishan - have been arrested on charges of causing death by negligence and added sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against them. The accused were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

While the accused claimed they were “not aware” that the car had been dragging the woman during their interrogation, the victim's friend who was with her when the horrific accident took place, claimed that “she was yelling but the car did not stop and they deliberately killed her.”

The mortal remains of the victim were cremated on Tuesday amid tight security. According to the autopsy report, there were no signs of a sexual assault.

Meanwhile, the incident led to massive protests in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that one of the arrested accused - Manoj Mittal - is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(With inputs from ANI)

