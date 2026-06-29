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3 workers killed, 12 hurt as under-construction wall collapses in Jaipur

A wall collapse in Jaipur killed three and injured over 12 at a construction site. Police are investigating alleged negligence by the contractor.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 05:45 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
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Two women and a man were killed and more than 12 others were injured after an underconstruction wall collapsed at a construction site in Jaipur on Monday. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. Police have registered a case against the construction contractor and the concerned management for alleged negligence.

Rescue operations underway at the site on Monday. (ANI)

The deceased have been identified as Savita, 42, Rinku, 32, and Ramjilal, 28 . During the rescue operation, workers recovered one badly mutilated body of a woman from under the debris. The body had to be brought out from the pit wrapped in a bundle due to the extent of the injuries.

The accident occurred while labourers were repairing a sewerage pit at Aravali Palace Resort on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway. Confirming the incident, Hanuman Prasad Meena, Jaipur Rural Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said, “Three people died after a wall collapsed in the Chandwaji area’s Tala Mod. All the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.”

The victims were rescued by locals, police, and administration officials. Trapped workers were pulled out and rushed to nearby hospitals while the area was cordoned off to facilitate rescue efforts.

 
construction site wall collapse jaipur
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