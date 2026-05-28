300 booked after attack on ED officials following raid linked to former Kerala CM Vijayan

Around 300 people were booked by the Kerala Police following an alleged attack on officials of the ED and security personnel in Thiruvananthapuram after a raid linked to former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, officials said on Wednesday.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan(File photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including unlawful assembly, rioting, assault on public servants, wrongful restraint and attempt to murder. Charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked.

Among the most serious charges is attempt to murder under Section 109 of the BNS, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison, or life imprisonment if severe injuries are caused.

The First Information Report (FIR), registered by the Museum Police Station, alleged that some members of the crowd attacked officers travelling with the Enforcement Directorate team using sticks, injuring one officer on the hand.

Stones and bricks were allegedly thrown at the vehicles, seriously injuring the driver of one of the cars.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force and the Kerala Police who tried to bring the situation under control were also attacked, according to the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force and the Kerala Police who tried to bring the situation under control were also attacked, according to the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Several officers suffered injuries during the violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several officers suffered injuries during the violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the attackers also damaged official vehicles, causing losses estimated at around ₹3 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the attackers also damaged official vehicles, causing losses estimated at around ₹3 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the accused persons were "identifiable", though arrests had not yet been made and the investigation was continuing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the accused persons were "identifiable", though arrests had not yet been made and the investigation was continuing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police are also examining video footage and other evidence collected from the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are also examining video footage and other evidence collected from the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, the incident took place on Wednesday after ED officials completed searches at a rented house near Bakery Junction where Vijayan, currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, and his daughter were staying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, the incident took place on Wednesday after ED officials completed searches at a rented house near Bakery Junction where Vijayan, currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, and his daughter were staying. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The FIR stated that the search operation began at around 7.15 am and continued for more than seven hours. After completing the proceedings, ED officials and accompanying staff attempted to leave the premises in three official vehicles.

Police alleged that a crowd of around 300 people had gathered outside the house by then.

The group was allegedly armed with sticks, stones and bricks. As the vehicles came onto the road, the crowd surrounded them, shouted abuses and raised slogans calling for the officials to be "killed", the FIR stated.

The ED raids were linked to the financial dealings between Vijayan's daughter's firm and a sand mining company.

A total of 10 premises in Kerala, including Vijayan's rented house at Bakery Junction here and his permanent residence in Kannur, were raided by the ED as part of its investigation against his daughter, Veena T, in the CMRL money laundering case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON