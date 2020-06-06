e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 300 deaths in one day for first time since outbreak

300 deaths in one day for first time since outbreak

At an average, the country has reported 239 daily new deaths in the last seven days, 33% higher than the average of 179 of the week before that.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 03:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The country is also inching towards adding 10,000 daily new cases, reporting more than 9,000 cases for the third consecutive day
The country is also inching towards adding 10,000 daily new cases, reporting more than 9,000 cases for the third consecutive day(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

India on Friday saw a record number of fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a single day, adding 300 deaths that took the country’s toll from the viral illness to 6,575.

However, India’s case fatality rate (CFR) – defined as the proportion of deaths to the total number of cases – continued to remain steady at 2.8%, much lower than the global mortality rate of 5.8%, even as the number of cases has continued too see an upward trend.

At an average, the country has reported 239 daily new deaths in the last seven days, 33% higher than the average of 179 of the week before that.

The country is also inching towards adding 10,000 daily new cases, reporting more than 9,000 cases for the third consecutive day; it was 9,398 on Friday, 9,962 on Thursday and 9,565 on Wednesday. On Friday, India’s total tally was 236,037.

Experts say India has slowed the spread of infections with an early decision to enforce strict lockdowns, first imposed on March 25, but the number of infections is likely to continue rising as the government eases restrictions to help spur an ailing economy. The country is likely to hit the peak of infections sometime in June-July, before the curve of daily new cases begins to fall.

The key, they say, is to control the case fatality rate, which will determine if the health infrastructure in the country is capable of withstanding the outbreak that has ravaged nations around the world.

Some of the worst-hit countries and the current epicentres of the pandemic such as the US and Brazil have a mortality rate of 5.7% and 5.5%.

tags
top news
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
Govt weighs new employment options for migrant returnees
Govt weighs new employment options for migrant returnees
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
‘This is what a failed lockdown looks like’: Rahul claims India mistimed lockdown, cites data
‘This is what a failed lockdown looks like’: Rahul claims India mistimed lockdown, cites data
Sun Pharma testing plant-based drug as potential Covid-19 treatment
Sun Pharma testing plant-based drug as potential Covid-19 treatment
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Delhi’s infrastructure projects hit hard by labour migration
Delhi’s infrastructure projects hit hard by labour migration
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In