3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand at 2.01 am on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at a depth of 5 km and the location is approximately 140 km away from Dehradun, the capital city.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 16-11-2023, 02:02:10 IST, Lat: 31.04 & Long: 78.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand,India,” National Center for Seismology wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

