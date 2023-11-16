Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2023 02:33 AM IST

The quake occurred at a depth of 5 km and the location is approximately 140 km away from Dehradun, the capital city.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand at 2.01 am on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand at 2.01 am on Thursday. (Representative Image)

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 16-11-2023, 02:02:10 IST, Lat: 31.04 & Long: 78.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand,India,” National Center for Seismology wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

uttarakhand earthquake uttarkashi district
