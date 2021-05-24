Home / India News / 340MT aid sent to South-East Asia region: WHO
340MT aid sent to South-East Asia region: WHO

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia, said, “These supplies will help meet immediate needs while countries make long-term arrangements.”
By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 03:31 AM IST
Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, elected SEARO Regional Director at the WHO Executive Board meeting, Geneva(File photo)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday announced that it supplied 4,000 oxygen concentrators, at least 120 tents, 400 medical beds for mobile hospitals, 1.2 million respirator masks and 650,000 disposable sampling kits that were flown into New Delhi last week, as part of 340 metric tonnes (MT) of essential supplies to countries in South-East Asia Region.

“In India, which in recent weeks accounted for a large proportion of global cases, essential supplies have reached 26 states and Union territories, within days of a major consignment of medical equipment landing in New Delhi,” it said.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia, said, “These supplies will help meet immediate needs while countries make long-term arrangements.” “This is a battle that cannot be fought alone... we must work together and step up to help each other...”

